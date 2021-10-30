Shedibalala’s crooner, Jerry Shaffer, has promised to establish a hype academy in the country.

He made this known at his recently organized Hype Concert, which attracted hype men, budding and A-list entertainers in the country.

The event featured performances from hype men like Do2dtun, Real MC Fish, Shody, Sheye Banks, Jimmie the Entertainer and a host of others, who dazzled the audience with so much energy, throwing the crowd into different shades of pleasure. Also, musicians like Fireboy, Peruzzi and Zlatan got the crowd screaming and yearning for more.

Speaking at the event, excited Jerry Shaffer said: “At the moment, I have plans to start a hype academy and also host the Abuja edition of Hype Concert. It has been a life of struggle for hype men. We never got recognition, being the life of parties and events that push the artistes. But thanks to social media, you can be a hype man, drop a viral song and get your recognition for it. It is nice now that people are investing in hype.”

