Oluwafunmibi Samuel Olarinde aka Funbi Funbi has concluded arrangements to host a show tagged, ‘Storytime with Funbi Funbi’, and it will be streamed live on all social media platforms.

Born in 1994 and brought up in Lagos. Funbi Funbi discovered his innate talent for making his friends laugh effortlessly during his school days. He was always featured in the school and church dramas and at events for up and coming artistes.

With experience dating back to 2012, Funbi Funbi started comedy while schooling at Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he grew a fan base over the years. He planned and hosted an annual show tagged: ‘Xpression With Funbi Comedious’, which recorded an attendance of over 2,000 people per edition. He later expanded the brand for wider reach and had a debut show in Ilorin, Kwara State on March 2016 before relocating to Lagos after graduation.

The show, Storytime with Funbi Funbi, which will be streamed live on all social media platforms via his social media pages, @funbifunbi and @officialfunbi, is expected to feature other entertainers. For each episode, Funbi Funbi will have a guest artiste come into the studio and tell a story while performing.

According to the artiste, “Storytime with Funbi Funbi promises novelty and the real stories behind some hit songs, jokes or contents. This will keep you glued to your screens with suspense and surprises. The show will be used to raise financial support for the aged less privileged people at this time of economic crisis occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Funbi Funbi rebranded in 2017 after many auditions such as ‘Alibaba Spontaneity’, ‘Laff Matters with Gbenga Adeyinka’, ‘Stand Up Nigeria’, ‘Lagos @ 50’ etc., as well a self-hosted event, ‘Funbicomedious’. Not wanting to be restricted to only comedy, he began to speak to people on serious issues on Naija FM 102.7 and in schools. He also featured in music videos and movies and was the floor manager for the Nollywood blockbuster, The Wedding Party.

Funbi Funbi had his debut show, Funbi’s Bus, the 1st Trip… in Lagos on July 2017 and a weekly comedy show, Fun Bus with Funbi at WFM 91.7. After his National Youth Corp Service at Megalectrics Limited, owners of Beat FM, Naija FM, Classic FM, and LagosTalks FM, Funbi Funbi staged his homecoming show, The Genesis with Funbi at Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta on May 2019 to more than 2,500 students in audience. He also hosted an Instagram Live Series with celebrities discussing music, fashion and lifestyle, arts and culture with DJ Neptune, Timi Dakolo, Nike Arts Gallery, and Kiki Osinbajo among others, for months.