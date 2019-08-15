Arton Capital, in collaboration with Cersei Partners, has entered into a partnership with Porsche Nigeria to bring the Global Citizen Series to Nigeria, with the aim of easing mobility challenges in businesses.

The Global Citizen Series aims at assisting Africans gain unlimited access and mobility across the world. The event holding in Nigeria will be the third edition on the African continent with others holding in Kigali, Rwanda and Nairobi, Kenya.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, Arton Capital’s Regional Director in Africa, Habila Malgwi, said the partnership with Porsche is a welcome initiative and aims to create more awareness about global citizenship across the country starting with Lagos on September 12, 2019. The event is intended to take place at the Porsche center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Malgwi harped on the company’s efforts in assisting nations and individuals achieve their goals, both humanly and economically, saying, “Africa has always been our place of interest and it is important for you to know that we enjoy doing business in Africa, as we see it as an important region for our industry.

“The Global Citizen Series will help solve so many unanswered questions in the mind of many investors/individuals as we will be bringing a world-class advisory service right to their door steps where they will have an opportunity of meeting one on one with my colleagues and me to discuss and find a solution to their mobility challenges. It is important that people know the whole process, and this is what we intend to do. Once an individual’s mobility challenge is solved, every other thing falls in place,” he said.

The investment giant has been a major driver in adding a positive impact and value to African families and businesses by providing lasting solutions to their mobility issues. Malgwi, however, stated that the concept of global citizenship has increased in recent times, as more wealthy families and business owners have recognised the need to obtain a second passport. He added that, once concluded in Nigeria, the series would move to Angola, in November.