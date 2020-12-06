Anthony Joshua will make his long-awaited return to the ring when he takes on Kubrat Pulev next week. The British heavyweight will be defending his unified belts in a bout set to take place in front of 1000 fans in London.

Joshua has not fought since his comfortable points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia late last year.

Having been on the wrong end of a massive shock against the same opponent only six months earlier, Joshua made absolutely sure of the win the second time around.

However, Pulev is a different beast entirely and could cause AJ more than a few problems.

In fact, legendary promoter Bob Arum thinks Pulev has the potential to knock his much-fancied opponent out.

“It’s one thing to box and run around the ring, making out you’re second coming of Muhammad Ali when you’re fighting a fat, obese Andy Ruiz,” Arum said, speaking to Betway Insider.

“But it’s going to be a different story when you’re fighting a fit and ready Pulev, who’s in great shape and a good boxer.