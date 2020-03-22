Top Rank’s CEO, Bob Arum, who promotes Kubrat Pulev believes his fighter will knock Anthony Joshua out when they meet in the ring.

Pulev will challenge Joshua for the IBF, WBO, WBA, and IBO world titles on June 20th in London.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is a possibility that Joshua vs. Pulev would be postponed until July 25.

Arum’s company used to promote Andy Ruiz, who shocked the world back in June 2019 when he stopped Joshua.

In that fight, where Ruiz was a massive underdog, he dropped Joshua four times and eventually stopped him the seventh round.

A rematch was held in December, where Joshua changed his tactics and outboxed Ruiz over 12 rounds of action. In the second meeting, Ruiz was overweight, didn’t train well and couldn’t put his punches together.

Arum explained that Ruiz was never a big puncher and had trouble putting away low level opponents inside the distance – so he believed Pulev, who Arum regarded as a big puncher and better fighter, will stop Joshua.