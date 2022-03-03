Africa’s highest-ranked table tennis players, Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Omar Assar of Egypt, along with other stars, will feature at the first World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series event in Oman, tagged the WTT Contender Muscat.

The competition commenced at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex over the weekend. Aruna alongside Frenchman Simon Gauzy and China’s Wang Chuqin were added to the list of stars in Oman by the organisers.

Aruna, the number three seed in the Men’s singles and seventh seed Assar, will both start their campaigns from the main draw which got underway yesterday. Aruna is drawn in the first round against Belgium’s Cedric Nuytinck.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Assar will slug it out against China’s Sun Wen and Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw will confront China’s Zhou Qihao, while Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh will take on Portugal’s Joao Monteiro in the first round as well.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also, world number five and tournament top seed China’s Liang Jingkun leads the way in the Men’s Singles as the highest-ranked player in the field. He will be seeking to maintain his perfect record at WTT Contender events, having won back-to-back titles in Slovenia last year.

Joining Liang in the title race are Aruna, Gauzy, and Chuqin, all three are expected to challenge for top honours at the season opener, along with the rest of the strong field who will have their eyes cast on their positions in the world ranking.