Quadri Aruna continues to break records as the Nigerian has hit the top 10 in the latest ranking released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday May 3.

The new ranking was achieved by Aruna following the approval of the new World Ranking system by the ITTF Executive Committee.

According to World Table Tennis (WTT), it has been a long time coming as the King of Africa has finally made it into the Top 10 in the world.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Aruna has truly been mister consistent in both his performances and his participation. The Nigerian has spent the last year notching up a string of finishes inside the top eight, while being one of the most active players on the WTT scene. It has included sensational headlines such as taking out China’s rising stars in succession at the 2022 WTT Star Contender Doha and a quarterfinal appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. It looks like the 33-year-old is just getting started,” said WTT.