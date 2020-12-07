Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna single-handedly ensured that TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell moved to eighth place in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) after their first away win of the season.

Apart from aiding his team’s rise on the table, Aruna remains the most successful player so far with TTC after recording his seventh victory in the league. Being the third win in a row for TTC, it was the effort of the Nigerian that gave TTC a 3-1 win over their host – TTC drawbridge Grenzau at the weekend.

Aruna’s teammate, Fan Bo Meng started the campaign for TTC against Greek Ioannis Sgouropoulos but the youngster could not withstand his bulky opponent to give the host a 1-0 lead with a 3-1 (11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5).