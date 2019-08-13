Bunmi Ogunyale

ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open champion, Aruna Quadri may miss the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco due to injury.

Quadri in a post match chat with the media on Sunday said he would require time to recover having played with pains at the just ended Nigeria Open.

His words: “I might not be available for the Africa Games as I would need time to recuperate from injury.

“I could not move as I should at this championship but I was lucky my opponent in final was also tired having played a lot of games.”

It can be recalled that the ping ponger guided Team Nigeria to win the gold in the men’s table tennis event of the All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Quadri on Sunday defeated Austria’s and no. 4 seed Robert Gardos 15-13, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-1 to retain the singles title of the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open.