Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has been knocked out of ongoing 2021 World Table Tennis Stars Contender in Doha on Wednesday.

The African number one table tennis Player bowed out of the men’s singles, losing to Japan’s, Tomokazu Harimoto in three straight sets.

Quadri who defeated Japan’s Masataka Morizonohe 3-1 (11-6,11-9,1-11,11-7) in the previous round was not at his best in the round 16 encounter.

The German based star lost the first set 11-4, the second set 13-4, before losing the third set 11-7 to bid the tournament goodbye.

Quadri’s defeat means Africa will have no representative in the last eight as Egyptian duo of Omar Assar and Ahmed Saleh were knocked out in round of 32.

Omar Assar lost to Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7), while Ahmed Saleh lost in straight sets 11-8, 11-5, 11-2 to Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany.