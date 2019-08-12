Bunmi Ogunyale

NigerIA’s Quadri Aruna has retained the singles title of the just concluded 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Aruna defeated Austria’s and no. 4 seed Robert Gardos 15-13, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-1 in the final.

The Nigerian star who claimed his third career Challenge Series title, had earlier won the title in Poland in 2017 and last year in Nigeria.

In Women’s category, number two seed, Polina Mikhailova recovered from a three games to nil deficit to beat Russian colleague, Yana Noskova 6-11, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-3, 15-13, 15-13 to claim the title.

While Aruna clinched gold in the singles, Olajide Omotayo and Segun Toriola had to settle for silver in the men’s doubles event