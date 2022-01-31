Quadri Aruna has broken his own record to achieve a new feat in the world ranking after the Nigerian, yesterday, hit 11th spot in the February 2022 ITTF world rating.

After his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 World Championships in Houston, United States, Aruna rose to 14th in the world ranking to become the first African in history to reach that height.

However, the former African champion raised the bar for African players with the new ranking, as the first athlete from the continent to hit 11th spot in the world ranking. He started 2022 as the 14th best player in the world but after gaining three steps up in the ranking, Aruna now occupies 11th place.

According to the new rating, Aruna’s feat was made possible following his exploits in 2021 as the latest ranking made use of performance in 2021 for the latest rating.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

An excited Aruna admitted that the feat means more hard work for him on the table. “This is indeed a big challenge for me, and I hope this New Year will bring good tidings as I will have to redouble my efforts to remain on top in the ranking and hopefully make it to the top 10. I also hope this will motivate more Africans to aim high as nothing is impossible in the sport,” Aruna said.

Also, 2021 African champion, Omar Assar of Egypt, moved five places up to occupy 25th place in the world ranking while Assar’s compatriot – Ahmed Saleh occupied 51st place.