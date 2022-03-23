Despite gaining some ranking points at the WTT Singapore Smash, Quadri Aruna slides to the 14th spot in the latest ITTF ranking released on Tuesday, March 22 by the world table tennis ruling body.

Also, Edem Offiong who also featured at the Singapore Smash gained a step up to be ranked 98 in the world rating made available to the media by ITTF.

For finishing in the round of 32 of the Men’s Singles after a closed 3-1 lost to Olympic and World Champion, Ma Long of China, Aruna amassed some ranking points but it was not not prevent him from being displaced by Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic, China’s Wang Chuqin, and Germany’s Patrick Franziska.

Ranked 11th before the latest rating, the Nigerian still maintaines his status as best rated African in the world while Egypt’s Omar Assar also dropped to 26 from 27 in the ranking.

Egypt’s Dina Meshref also held on to the top status in Africa despite dropping to 38 from 37 in the world ranking.

With the conclusion of the season opener, Singapore Smash 2022 at the weekend, China’s Fan Zhendong tightened his clutch on the world number No.1 spot while his compatriot Chen Meng reclaimed the top berth from Sun Yingsha following her victory in the women’s singles at the inaugural event.

Meanwhile, European players such as Slovenia’s Jorgic and Austria’s Sofia Polcanova record their career-best ranking after the big show in Singapore.

The in-form Zhendong headed into the Singapore Smash with the men’s singles crowns from the World Table Tennis Championships and WTT Cup Finals Singapore 2021 and continued his winning ways clinching the title for the men’s doubles event at Singapore Smash with teammate Wang Chuqin.

