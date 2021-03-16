The Nigerian Army said it lost four of its soldiers on Saturday when they clashed with members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP), terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad and Tumbus in Northern Borno State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole were on a clearance patrol when they encountered the terrorists.

He said the troops fought gallantly and destroyed gun trucks belonging to the terrorists and captured their ammunition. Sadly, he said one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action were receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Yerima in a Statement, noted that: “Elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Tumbus met their waterloo when they encountered dogged troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Saturday, 13 March, 2021.

“The combined troops of the Sector which were on clearance patrol along the fringes of the Lake Chad had advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harbored for replenishment and retrofitting. However, as they commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa-Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, they sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.