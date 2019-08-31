Christian Agadibe

Fast rising actress, Tolulope Fowowe-Asanu is an embodiment of beauty and brains. The starlet, who went through rigorous auditions before clinching some of her roles, has starred in over a dozen movies including blockbusters like Boycott, Daluchi, Lemonade, Na Yarda, Unraveled, and popular TV series, The Johnson.

In this chat, the Osun State-born thespian talks about her journey so far among other interesting issues.

How did you get into acting and what was your first role ever?

It was through auditions, of course, and specifically, through Amstel Malta Box Office season 5, And then there was The Great Search. My first role was playing Aisha in popular TV series, The Johnsons.

Before acting, what was life like?

I attended Bayero University, Kano where I studied Industrial Chemistry, but before graduation, I started learning how to become a makeup artiste. Upon graduation, I decided to follow my passion of being a makeup artist, and I have been making a living out of it till date.

What project or work would you consider your most challenging and why?

Wow! That was the movie, Boycott. It was the most challenging project for me. I actually sustained a couple of injuries due to the make belief explosions and bombing scenes. However, the main challenge was the fact that I had to drive long distances through narrow roads at night, just to get back home from location.

Tell us what you like about the character you played in that movie?

That was being RMD’s daughter. I never thought in my wildest imagination that one of my life long dreams would come to pass on a platter of gold; it was amazing how we bonded like father and daughter.

Which of your movies would best describe who you are?

That would be Unraveled. Even though, it was modified and all of that, that could easily pass for me. I am talking about who I really am.

What major lessons have you learned as an actor on set?

First is patience. Against the backdrop that we are from different worlds, we tend to have diverse views and attitudes and that is inevitable; and so you have to always deal with it if you want to be successful. You see, knowing how to co-exist with colleagues on set is key even if it is temporary, in order to attain team goals once cameras start rolling.

What should your fans look forward to, any exciting projects coming up?

They should expect a lot from me. I am a very diverse actress. I can definitely say that many projects are ahead for me. I am working on a film production. I must confess, the window of growth in my career is very much open, and I see an exciting future.

Aside what we see on screen, who is the real Tolulope Fowowe-Asanu?

I am Tolulope Asanu, nee Fowowe. I am happily married, a mother of two. I am from Osun State. I think I am a fantastic human being, very outgoing, interesting, hardworking, disciplined, and easy to work with.

What makes one a good actor?

That is portraying your character such that it comes alive, it is animated. I am talking about making the character as realistic as possible. A good actor should inmerse herself in the character she is portraying in such a way that it is true-to-life. Personally, I make exhaustive research on the attributes of any character I am portraying before I hit set. In a nutshell, I make the character come alive as realistically as possible, and yes I pray, I pray a lot.

How was growing up like?

I had my own fair share of ups and downs, I must confess. At some point, I was a tomboy. I also knew how to defend myself verbally and physically, and yes, I was that child that had so much respect for God and my elders. I know this could sound contradictory but that was me.

What was that sexy part of your anatomy that earned you your first movie job?

None that I am aware of.

Which movie would you say gave you your big break?

That remains The Johnsons till date; that was the movie that brought me into the limelight.

Most men can hardly get their eyes off you. How do you cope considering the fact that lots of them would want to get down with you?

I am quite direct. I let them know that you don’t sniff what you can’t eat.

The industry is highly competitive, how do you intend breaking into the A-list?

All encompassing hard work, persistence and prayers.

Marriages, especially in Nollywood keep breaking up. What is your stand on divorce?

I am a married actor, and as much as divorce is the last thing on my mind, I would like to advice that couples should do all within their power to ensure the heat in the home front is always under control.

How would you safeguard your marriage?

Trust, respect, understanding and love that is always rekindled are key among others.

How did you meet your husband?

I met my husband at a reality TV show.

What does sex mean to you?

It is sacred. I could only call it love making because that is literally how I see it.

If you were to date anybody in the industry, who would that be?

Ha! You want me to be sacked from home? Hahaha… honestly, no one!

Being a sexy lady, do you also have women that toast you?

Ah, no-o!

What about those that want to go beyond being fans?

I’m taken o…

Having being tempted severally, could you share with us some of your temptation experiences?

God has been my help and I hold on to him.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

That would be the day I went to receive an award on behalf of a friend who had earlier said she wouldn’t be showing up. The embarrassment, however, stemmed from the fact that while thinking I was the one being applauded as I walked up the stage to receive the award, I realised the actual recipient had already received it moments before my arrival. That was really embarrassing walking all the way back to my seat.