Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional Rulers in Abia State have expressed their total support to the state government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Chairman of the state council of Traditional Rulers, Eze

Joseph Nwabeke, made this known after a meeting with members of the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 in Government House, Umuahia.

Eze Nwabeke, who commended government for its proactive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, called on all citizens to abide by the guidelines issued, especially with regards to compulsory wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distance.

The Council Chairman equally called on all traditional rulers and heads of inter-state boundary communities to ensure that people do not enter or leave the state through their communities.

He said: “The task of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our state is no longer that of the government alone.