A new dawn has started in the body of Christ with an interdenominational state-wide outreach in Lagos led by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the respected General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, who will be hosted by the Abundant Life Gospel Church, Agege, in a programme tagged “Night of glory.”

It is being organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) new outreach platform, the Ministers’ Development and Networking Support (MDN), a brainchild of Pastor Kumuyi, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the church’s auditorium.

Ministering at the Night of Glory event in the 25,000-seat auditorium of the Abundant Life Church is Pastor Kumuyi, as well as Prof. Alex Bamgbola, CAN chairman, Lagos State; Elder (Dr.) Israel Akinadewo, secretary, CAN, Lagos State; Rev. Jacob Ayo Alabi (JP), CAN co-ordinator, Orile, Agege, Lagos; Rev Rufus Oyebanji, CAN, Agege; and the host, Rev. (Dr.) Janet T. Onaolapo, the General Overseer, of the Abundant Life Gospel Church.

According to Dr. Onaolapo, the programme is billed to start at 6pm prompt. Provision has been made for attendees to view the programme at satellite locations at Destiny Revival Church, Dopemu, the Grace of God Evangelical Church, Agege, and First Baptist Church, Orile Agege.

Pastor Kumuyi conceived this programme to enhance the unity of the body of Christ. To this end, “The Ministers’ Development and Networking Summit that held on March 27, 2019, at the ultra-modern facilities of Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, brought together close to 20,000 gospel ministers from all church denominations in Lagos State. It was an unprecedented gathering that proved to be the answer to what most Christian believers had been praying for.

“It signalled the much-desired collapse of the spiteful denominational walls of partition that existed in the body of Christ. It also created genuine desire for spiritual development and church growth. It kindled hope for a more glorious and powerful body of Christ in Nigeria. At the end of the summit, there was a popular yearning for sustainable platforms for continuous development and networking support for ministers and churches,” said CAN.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, under the forward-looking leadership of Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, and leaders of the various blocs of CAN, responded to this yearning by endorsing some Networking Support programmes that aim at further integrating and empowering the body of Christ.

The convener of the summit, Pastor Kumuyi, a distinguished bible scholar, revered teacher/mentor and a rare model of holiness, is willing to put in all it takes to realise the vision. For several decades, his all-round ministry has been a tremendous blessing to the body of Christ around the world.

•Ayodeji is an author, conference speaker/pastor and life coach. He could be reached at [email protected] and 09059243004 (SMS only)