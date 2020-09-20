The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Gani Audu, yesterday voted at his polling unit, Ward 7, Unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo. He arrived at the polling unit at about 11:10am and commended the electoral process as well as the way and manner the electorate conducted themselves.

The peaceful conduct of the electorate was contrary to insinuations that there would be violence during the election in Edo North. Instead, there was peace and calmness at Ughioli Primary School, where Gani Audu cast his vote.

Speaking to journalists, he said there was no doubt in his mind that the APC would win the election, claiming that the state is an APC state.

“You can see that Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that APC will win this election at the end of the day – no doubt at all. The process is okay; I just came, used the card reader, accreditation was done and I voted – very simple.

“The turnout is massive. In fact, I am seeing this turnout for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turnout is massive and it is fine,” he said.

In Ward 2, Unit 7, Edeki Booth, Uffa Quarters, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo, residents also turned out peacefully en-masse to exercise their franchise unhindered.

Senator Domingo Obende cast his vote in the ward and unit. The community is surrounded by rocks, which give the area a picturesque outlook.