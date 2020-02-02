This is even as the Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) now has 26 of the 27 members of the state legislature.

Governor who spoke through his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, yesterday, in Owerri during a solidarity rally by supporters of All Progressives Congress, said that all the cases pertaining to the 2019 Imo gubernatorial elections had ended on January 14, 2020 with the unanimous judgment of seven justices of the Supreme Court.

He said: “Ihedioha and his Peoples Democratic Party have another opportunity of contesting and losing again in 2023 because this government is for eight years. Already, what we have done in two weeks has surpassed what the Ihedioha government had done in eight months”.

Prof Njoku maintained that Imo state is happy with the coming of Hope who has reconnected the state with the national power grid and that he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Similarly, the state Chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, urged the Peoples Democratic Party and their supporters to stop disturbing the peace of the state and wait for their time.