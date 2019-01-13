Heavens did not fall when PDP lost to the APC in 2015. And heavens will not fall now that the APC is sure to lose to the PDP, seeing that the APC’s plan to rig in the forthcoming elections will not pull through,” he said. The former vice president argued that even if the allegations against Onnoghen are true, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) was wrong to have referred the petition to the CCT.

According to him, since judicial officers are disciplined by the National Judicial Commission (NJC), the CCB ought to have referred the case to the NJC. He noted that Buhari’s plan was to get Onnoghen out of the way and to appoint an Acting CJN, whom he views as pliant and who will be made to superintend over election petitions in case his alleged rigging plan fails. “Buhari and his APC-led government should not emasculate the judiciary as they tried to do the National Assembly and was resisted by the President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki. This is a brazen day light assault on the judiciary because he (Buhari wants) a pliable acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to sit on his election petition because he has seen the signal that he will lose the February 16 presidential election,” Atiku said.