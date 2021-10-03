From John Adams, Minna

With barely six months after Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello confirmed that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgence has hoisted its flag in Kaore community in Shiroro local government area of the state, insurgents have began membership recruitment in the state.

Youths from about 500 communities in Shiroro Local government area currently under siege as the insurgents are forcefully recruiting them into Islamic sect.

The Chairman of Shiroro Local Government, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna, said that youths in the affected communities are being asked to join them or be killed, adding that “this is what is currently going in my local communities.

“As the Chairman of Shiroro local government area of Niger state, I can tell you that Shiroro is not only dealing with the issue of banditry, Shiroro has a lot of Boko Haram members, I have proof of this as the chairman of the Council.

“They (Boko Haram) have overtaken the local government area and are trying to equip the people to fight against the government. The preaching of the Boko Haram members are against the government and they have been asking the residents to be part of what they are doing”.

Mallam Chukwuba said that eight out of the 15 wards in the local government, comprising about 500 communities are being ruled by both Boko Haram and bandits, pointing out that the affected wards include Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukumba and Galadima Kogo.”

The chairman, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to come to aid of the people by bring in more security personnel to help them flush out and dislodge the insurgents who had already made Shiroro Local Government Area their home

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.