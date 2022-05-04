By Chooks Oko

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Ebonyi State Thursday. It is one visit that the good people of the state have been looking forward to. The preparations are upbeat with a palpable feeling of fulfillment laced with an uncanny sense of satisfied accomplishment. The rhythmic gymnastics of uncommon feats, the pulsating steps of Ebonyi maidens and the resilient back-breaking hardwork of Ebonyi men ensconced in unquantifiable hospitality are all beckoning the august visitor and his team. The resplendent honesty and glaring sincerity assures Mr. President of a reception like no other.

Right from arrival, unassailable need-based projects, conceived with visionary intentions and executed with world-class engineering precision, will welcome his inauguration. The man behind the mask, the executor of the phenomenal deeds, an elated leader of his people, the governor of the state, Engr. David Umahi, will gingerly take him round. The projects are so numerous that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had to come earlier some weeks back to inaugurate some.

What is more, there will still be more to inaugurate when the President leaves because they are nearing completion.

Some of the projects to be inaugurated include the University of Medical Sciences, Uburu; the university flyover, Uburu; Uburu-Mpu dualized federal concrete road linking Enugu and Ebonyi states; President Muhammadu Buhari four-way light tunnel flyovers, Abakaliki; the ultra-modern state shopping mall, Abakaliki; Margaret Umahi International Market and twin flyover, Abakaliki; the new Government House and new State Exco Chambers, Abakaliki, to mention a few. The Medical University will combine scholarship and professional practice to offer competitive services that should stop overseas medical trips. It is already furnished with the most up-to-date state-of-the-art medical equipment you can get in a world-class medical facility anywhere in the world. The market is massive and seeks for a ranking Africa-wide.

All these projects are but a drop in the litany of infrastructures developed by Gov. Umahi.

With more than 16 super-flyovers, one of them Inyere Bridge in Edda, certainly headed for the Guinness Book of World Records, Umahi should certainly be proud to host Mr. President. The Ebonyi Airport, when completed, and it is almost so, will be the most solid, most aesthetic and most purpose-driven airport.

Mr. President will see several hundreds of kilometres of built-to-last concrete roads spanning across all the local governments, the largest ecumenical centre in the country, a brand new centenary city and a host of other projects. Yet, Ebonyi is almost at the bottom of the federal allocation table. How the governor does all he does confounds even his greatest critics.

Truth is, the President is most likely not to recognize the state he visited some years back, a lot has changed!

At night, the visitors will behold spectacles that will rival Times Square in New York City, with alluring lights and racing fountains. The street lights do not go off. The enchanting atmosphere reminds you that you are in a safe environment.

As Mr. President visits, the rice farms, the yam barns and the entire food basket of Ebonyi will be smiling a welcome rhyme. Our legendary dances, our famed care and the sincere looks of gratitude of a people will welcome him.

Above all, Mr. President will see why Ebonyi people believe Umahi should succeed him. Welcome to Ebonyi State.