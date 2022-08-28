The Media Office of the Obi-Datti campaign for 2023 has berated those who distort facts to satisfy the interest of some particular individuals.

In a statement issued yesterday, the campaign office accused some mischief-makers of circulating misleading accounts of the issue-based messages of our candidates just to score cheap political points and thus distract the discerning public.

The statement read in part: “We know the intention of the spin doctors in selling an utterly false story that the highflying Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, met with his PDP counterpart and reached a deal. Nothing can be further from the truth!

Obi’s foreign trip, its motive, and where and who to meet are already in the public domain; his meeting in the United Kingdom with some Nigerian political leaders is visually seen by all. But mischievous propagandists prefer to concoct lies in a desperate effort to clean up their candidate.

“We understand why the focus is on the Obi-Datti candidacy; they are easily the frontrunners in this 2023 race and the tag team has irresistible messages that are resonating with the embattled Nigerian public, who are anxious more than ever to reclaim and take back their country.

“The LP candidates are on a divine mission to rescue and rebuild this country and cannot be distracted by any fabrications intended to mislead. If Obi’s mission is to rescue Nigeria from the old order, he ought not to be seen working for the changing order.

“These propagandists need to know that the movement Obi and Datti-Ahmed are driving is not something in control of one man negotiating it away.

“The Nigerian people have taken the steering from Obi and are driving him to the Aso Rock Villa; they will not look sideways for distractions.”