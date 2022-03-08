The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 count maintained a relatively low figure on Monday, with two new cases.
The centre, via its website on Tuesday morning said, the two cases were reported in Kaduna State and Rivers.
This, it added, brings Nigeria’s total cases to 254,659.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the centre recorded 17 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The centre also said that Lagos and the FCT in the last three did not report any new cases.
The NCDC said COVID-19 has claimed 3,142 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.
It noted that seven patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, adding that 249,206 people have so far recovered from the virus in the country.(NAN)
Leave a Reply