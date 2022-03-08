The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 count maintained a relatively low figure on Monday, with two new cases.

The centre, via its website on Tuesday morning said, the two cases were reported in Kaduna State and Rivers.

This, it added, brings Nigeria’s total cases to 254,659.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the centre recorded 17 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The centre also said that Lagos and the FCT in the last three did not report any new cases.

The NCDC said COVID-19 has claimed 3,142 lives across the country since the outbreak in 2020.

It noted that seven patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, adding that 249,206 people have so far recovered from the virus in the country.(NAN)