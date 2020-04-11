The efforts of the Hope Uzodimma-led government of Imo State at alleviating the hardship on the citizenry, brought about by the current Coronavirus pandemic, received a major boost as a Chinese company, China Railway Beijing Engineering’s Nigeria Limited, donated food items, sanitizers and other items valued at over N10 million to the state government.

The items are for inward distributions to Imo citizens as part of the company’s social responsibility contributions as palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings of the populace due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The company’s Business Manager, Mr Tan Dwen, who represented the Managing Director, Mr Fang Baixi, handed over the items yesterday at Imo International Conference Centre (IICC), Owerri to the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief C.O.C Akaolisa, who represented Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Baixi pointed out that his organization is disturbed by the hardship people, especially those in the rural areas, would have to go through in these trying times. This is even as he noted that the lockdown was a necessity and strategy needed to avert the spread of the deadly virus.

He enjoined the state government to ensure equitable distribution of the items especially to the widows, widowers, vulnerable persons and the poorest of the poor, so as to alleviate their sufferings during this period of total lockdown.

Responding, the Governor Uzodinma thanked the company for remembering the state at this time of need and prayed for God’s abundant blessings to be up on them.