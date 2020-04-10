The morticians at a San Francisco funeral home are waiting three days or more before they open a body bag, hoping the delay will diminish the potency of the novel coronavirus. In Detroit, mortuary staffers are sleeping in separate rooms from their spouses. And in Brooklyn, a funeral director sent his office staffers home to keep them from getting exposed.

With the death toll from the coronavirus growing each day, funeral directors and their employees are scrambling to confront the grim aftermath, as the pandemic reshaping how we live has also transformed what happens after we die.

Afraid of contracting and spreading the virus, funeral homes are replacing face-to-face conversations with phone calls, handing urns containing cremated remains from gloved hands to gloved hands through the windows of parked cars and dousing death certificates left on funeral home driveways with disinfectant.

They are meeting the challenge with a combination of anxiety and resolve. Funeral directors describe operating with fewer employees, avoiding older relatives and donning protective equipment, rather than the traditional suits and ties, when they retrieve bodies from homes and nursing facilities.

“Any of our staff over 60, we pretty much told them to take some time off,” said Dan Duggan, a co-owner of Sullivan’s and Duggan’s Serra Funeral Services, a San Francisco firm that has so far handled 11 known coronavirus deaths. Normally, between 300 and 500 people walk through the doors each day; now, he said, 95 percent are doing arrangements by phone or email.

The virus is pushing some funeral homes over capacity. The waits for some crematoriums in hard-hit states such as New York and New Jersey now measure in weeks, not days, and funeral directors nationwide have ordered more freezer storage to accommodate additional bodies.

‘When AIDS first came out, it was the same thing’

The fear is one that, for some longtime funeral directors, harks back to an earlier epidemic.

“When AIDS first came out, it was the same thing. It was huge — everyone was terrified of everything,” said Scott McAulay, the owner of Scott McAulay Family New Options Funeral Services in Fullerton, Calif.