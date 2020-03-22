(Bloomberg)

Qatar banned social gatherings and introduced enforcement measures including checkpoints and mobile police patrols as part of an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“All types of gatherings are prohibited, including gathering in vehicles,” Ministry of Interior representative Colonel Hassan Al Kuwari, Director of Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior, said at a press conference announcing the measures Saturday. “If there is more than one person in a car, they will be stopped and questioned.”

A tweet summarizing the latest measures published by the Government Communications Office also said public parks and beaches would be closed until further notice.