From Fred Itua, Abuja

As Nigeria and the rest of the world continue to contend with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), stakeholders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order a 21-day national shutdown of the country.

The Registrar of Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, Segun Ogunyannwo, briefing reporters on behalf of other groups and civil society organisations, said since other countries were adopting other drastic measures, Nigeria must not lag behind.

He also called on organisations and other wealthy individuals to make donations and assist poor families to pull through while the lockdown lasts.

He said within the period of the national lockdown, medical personnel and government officials will be able to identify those affected and treat their cases in isolation.

Ogunyannwo stated:

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors to please order a complete shutdown of movements and ask Nigerians to self-isolate for an initial period of 21 days.

“We are providing an integrated approach that will enable all Nigerians to stay at home for 21 days without bothering about what to eat or what to drink.

“We are aware that Nigerians are jobless. We are aware that a good number of workers are daily paid numbers. They survive by the day.

“Committed individuals and organisations with different states and indeed the 774 Local Governments will be inspired to buy all perishable and non-perishable food items in their communities and store same at Local Government secretariat last to be distributed from house to house to ensure every family is taken care of for 21 days.”