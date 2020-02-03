Bolaji Okunola

Red-hot Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has hinted fighting spirit is key to his success after inspiring Lille to a 1-2 win over Strasbourg at the weekend.

The 21-year old striker revealed this on his verified Instagram page yesterday, as he looked forward to inspiring his team to the league top four finish.

Osimhen, whose late penalty kick gave Lille the desired victory, increased his League goal tally to 11, as he hinted his fighting spirit fetched him the maximum point he desired. “Hard fought win last night, “ he wrote.

It was gathered his fighting spirit had helped him gained attention from English premier league side, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. He had netted 16 goals in all competition for the former French champion.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner had helped his club maintain the league 4th position. He would be aiming for tougher fight, when his side hosts Rennes on February 4 before playing away to Angers three days later.

He is currently behind world famous PSG duo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior on the league top scorer chat.