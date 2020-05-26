Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ goal banger, Victor Osimhen has finally arrived the country to begin burial plans for his late dad.

The striker landed at the private wing of the Murtala Mohammed International airport, Lagos at about 4:15pm yesterday.

Striker Paul Onuachu and two other national team players accosted Osimhen to the country.

The lanky striker, who returned aboard a private jet, courtesy of Lille of France, is expected to join up his siblings to kick-start the funeral rites.

Burial is slated for Lagos at a date yet to be announced by the family.