Edo State Coaches Association has expressed regret with the sudden death of the former Director of Sports, Commissioner for Sports and Team Edo Coordinator at the recently concluded 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020, Hon Elder Brown Ebewele.

According to the President of the Edo State Coaches Association, Aghahowa Osayomore, who was feasibly in tears, the death of Ebewele “came to us as a rude shock, especially to all Edo coaches who witness decades of meritorious advance sports development which Comrade Brown Ebewele contributed to Edo State Sports Commission and Nigerian Sports at large.” “He was fearless and very daring. He was highly revered by sports administrators. He rocks the boat when and where necessary. He was so pragmatic and a technocrat to the core. He doesn’t hesitate to drive in the sucker punch when and if you stand on his way. And never really cared who it was.”

Osayomore added that Ebewele “was a trainer’s trainer. He was the coaches’ coach. He was the managers’ manager. He is the athletes’ Pathfinder.

“He was raw, but very open-minded. He didn’t mince words. So straightforward and sincere was he that made him so predictable at most times. He was highly tactical.