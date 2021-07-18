The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is a Cholera outbreak in New Artisan Market, Enugu, which resulted in the death of seven people in the market with 19 persons identified with the symptoms of loose stool and vomiting now in hospital.

Confirming the Cholera outbreak in the market, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed that the ministry’s rapid response team, upon receiving reports of the incident carried out an immediate investigation and “it was observed that the patients presented with sudden onset of passage of loose stool and vomiting.

“The ill persons identified within the area were immediately and safely evacuated to the state teaching hospital and are receiving treatment, while health education on safe and hygienic practices were given to the inhabitants of the market.

“Further tests carried out by the state Ministry of Health at the Teaching Hospital revealed that all the persons were suffering from Cholera. Samples were collected for further confirmatory tests of this finding.

“Surveillance, contact tracing and risk assessment have commenced at the market and its environs, while the Enugu State Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre for Cholera outbreak response will be activated on Saturday 17th July 2021”.

Dr Obi on behalf of the Enugu State government prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and commiserated with those who lost their loved ones, while enjoining “the general public to keep safe as the situation is under control, adding that the Ministry of Health will keep the public informed on future developments”.

