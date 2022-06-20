From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, Monday said that as far as they are concerned, neither he nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was involved in the widespread vote-buying alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s election that he won.

Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes, defeating his two closest challengers — Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 67,457 votes.

He won 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential, Abuja, he said he did not witness any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted.

Oyebanji said he won the poll based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state in which he played a prominent role.

The former Secretary to State Government (SGF) said he canvased for votes using the record of performance of the administration and what he had to offer the people going forward.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, affirmed that the allegation of vote-buying was raised by elements who were losing at the poll.

