Dickson Okafor

The traditional ruler of Ojoto community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, Eze Oranyelu 1 of Ojoto the 111 has commended the efforts of the Feral Government and Anambra State government towards prevention of the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Eze Mbamalu praised President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Willie Obiano for the step they have taken so far to stop the spread of the deadly disease in the country, while thanking President for relaxation of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and Abuja where there is high cases of Covid-19 saying it is a right step in the right direction.

The monarch stated this during the recent sensitization and awareness campaign he organized to enlighten his subjects on measures to prevent community spread of the virus in his domain.

He also commended Governor Willie Obiano for also relaxing the lockdown in the state after two weeks having worked tirelessly to ensure that the number of case recorded in Anambra State did not increase.

He commended the governor for providing palliatives recently to the vulnerable and the elderly in the state to cushion the effect lockdown in the state.

The traditional ruler urged the beneficiaries to adhere to safety measures to avoid spread of the disease.

He advised his subjects to the obey safety rules and guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by maintaining social distancing order, frequently w2ashing of their hands with soap and wearing of face mask.

Consequently, Eze Mbamalu appealed to the Federal Government and wealthy Nigerians to complement the effort of the state government by extending the palliative to the vulnerable persons in the state especially those who are daily income earners to curtail the hardship they face due to the lockdown.

He said “ I appeal to you His Excellence President Muhammadu Buhari and other rich Nigerians to come to the aid of the vulnerable, the elderly and daily income earners whose sources of livelihood is affected by the lockdown with palliative to cushion their sufferings” the monarch said