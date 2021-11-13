Gernot Rohr has suggested that Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is at maximum fitness level before the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia.

The defensive midfielder missed the internationals in October due to a hamstring issue that kept him out of action for five weeks.

Ndidi has recovered in time to be in contention to add to his international caps after making his comeback against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on November 4 before going the distance vs Leeds United last weekend.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .