Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has restated his commitment toward upward adjustment of workers’ salaries in line with provisions of the new minimum wage.

Obiano who spoke when he declared open the 2019 Quadrennial State Delegates Conference of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Awka, expressed his willingness to do the needful as soon as the guidelines were out.

Obiano who was represented by the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Harry Uduh, reminded the workers of his commitment to their welfare even before the minimum wage issue came on board through the organised labour.

He explained that though the minimum wage of N30,000 had been passed into law, the contentious issue of consequential increment remained unresolved and appealed for understanding, calm and discretion as outcome of labour/government negotiations was being awaited on guideline for its implementation.

Earlier, Mr. Matter Ajorutu, a representative of the national president of the Union, Mr. Biobelemoye Josiah, commended the government for recording giant strides in the development of the state.

State Chairperson of the union, Mrs. Chinwe Orizu, called on government to close the disparity in the consolidated health salary structure in the state and local government system.