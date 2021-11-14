From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Governorship aspirant in Benue State on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark Hanmation has assured that if elected as governor, in 2023, he would actively carry young people along in his administration.

He also promised that his administration would effectively transform the Benue economy through mechanized agriculture, provision of basic infrastructures, improved health care, education, sports as well as provide empowerment schemes and tackle insecurity.

Hanmation stated this at the weekend in Gboko when he visited the area to intimate youths from Gboko, Buruku and Tarka Local Government Areas of his intention to govern the state come 2023.

The governorship contender while speaking at the event attracted thousands of youths from the three local governments of Gboko, Buruku and Tarka, stressed that only active participation of youths in the democratic process and governance can bring about the much needed development they have been yearning for.

The Governorship hopeful said the reason why he decided to start his consultation with the youths is because of the priority he placed on them as key actors in actualising his dream of becoming Governor.

He explained further that though he hails from Kwande local government Area, he is one of them, having been nurtured politically by a worthy son of Jemgbah, Senator George Akume.

Hanmation recounted the age long political alliance between the Jemgbagh and Kwande intermediate blocs, which according to him, dated back to the time of the late Senator Joseph Tarka and Aper Aku saying they both bequeathed to the people of Benue long lasting legacies.

Some of the speakers at the event, including a former Chairman of Gboko, Abua Yajir, APC zonal chairman, James Tor as well as Chairman of the party in Gboko, Basil Yina all maintained that Hanmation has the requisite experience and necessary exposure to successfully govern the tate if given the mandate.

They assured that all contenders on the party’s platform would be given fair and equal chances at the primaries, maintaining that the party would not impose anybody.

