For me, it is a homecoming. For one, my wife, Hauwa, is a daughter of the soil. For another, the Sokoto Governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is a personal friend and big brother.

So close is my relationship with Tambuwal that when, a few years ago. I was marrying off Habiba, my daughter and first child, Tambuwal left everything else he was doing and traveled all the way to Kano, not just as a spectator, but to hand her over in marriage to her husband, through his family, as Hausa tradition demands.

But Sokoto also has a symbolic significance to all editors in Nigeria. Not only is the Governor media savvy and friendly, to borrow the words of my brother Ken Ugbechie, the MC and exco member of the Guild, many events of historical significance to editors and the Nigerian media have taken place in the state fondly referred to as the Seat of the Caliphate.

So it is a homecoming to everyone of us, including those who, for one reason or the other, could not make it to the ancient city where, hundreds of years ago, Shehu Usman Danfodio, began a conquest that led to Puritan Islam getting entrenched in most northern Nigerian cities.

So when my good friend Mustapha Isah, the ebullient President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors called and informed me that the 15th All Nigeria Editors Conference (Sokoto 2019) was going to take place in the city I have since fallen in love with, I was ecstatic. It was an opportunity to meet with the governor who, though a big brother, I have not met since 2015 when I and Malam Garba Deen Mohammed led the exco of the Guild to a meeting with him. And since our annual conferences entail a facility tour of projects executed by any host state government, I also felt this was yet another opportunity to witness, first hand, the excellent projects Governor Tambuwal has executed in his onerous desire to launch Sokoto in a higher realm.

When Tambuwal became the Governor of Sokoto State four and a half years ago, I congratulated my friends from that state, including my wife, knowing very well that the State was poised for another era of greatness, perhaps in unprecedented dimensions.

Four and a half years down the line, the signs are all too clear that the man at the helm means business. If there is one regret on the part of Tambuwal, it is that Sokoto is not yet considered an oil rich state that will have given him more resources to turn it to an Eldorado.

Owing to paucity of resources, therefore, Governor Tambuwal cannot but become an expert in scale of preference, to ensure prudent management of resources and accountable governance.

Tambuwal, it will be recalled, is such a passionate believer in accountable governance that when he served for four years as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, he left a record that is difficult to beat. It is on record that there was nothing that the anti-corruption watchdog, the EFCC, did not do to find him wanting, but found nothing to hang on his neck.

Luckily, now as Governor. one of the key areas he picked for prioritization is the bottomless pit, education, to which he is sparing no expenses in developing. As he told the editors at the ongoing conference, education is free for all children of school age in Sokoto, from primary to secondary levels. And what is more! It is not restricted to indigenes of the state, but all citizens of all shades and colours, obviously in keeping with Tambuwal’s well-known disposition as a pan-Nigerian leader who is averse to primordial sentiments.

There are those – and they are many – who criticize the Sokoto Governor for not staying over long periods in the state capital. But what these critics fail to realize is that for a state with limited financial resources like Sokoto, it is to the advantage of the state if by going out, he takes it to Nigeria by making it easier for potential local and foreign investors to invest in its economy. There are some serious investors people that will tell you they cannot go to Sokoto, but can meet the Governor in Lagos or Abuja or outside the shores of Nigeria, and they will later go to Sokoto, having now being convinced of its potentials. By the time this seed starts to germinate to fully yield good fruits, the wisdom in taking Sokoto to Nigerians will be all clear for all to see and appreciate.

Having personally known Governor Tambuwal relatively well, I have no doubt in my mind that by the time he completes his second term of office as Governor, Sokoto will undergo transformation, the like of which it has never experienced before.

It was refreshing seeing Tambuwal, at the opening ceremony that took place in the brand new Sokoto International Conference Centre that he built, reeling out some of the major achievements he has achieved. Tambuwal sees the whole of Nigeria as his constituency, but I know for a fact that he is also one man whose charity begins at home, and who is in deep love with his people, and vice versa.

The theme for this year’s conference: A distressed media: Impact on government, governance and society, is also very significant because it addresses the key challenges bedeviling media survival in the country.

The keynote address was aptly delivered by a thoroughbred professional, my mentor and big brother Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, Editor-In-Chief of the Vanguard Newspapers. In his well presented paper, Adefaye gave out statistics showing the media is in the throes of death, but that it has only remained afloat owing to its tenacity and uncommon resilience. Revenue, through sales and adverts, he said, has been reducing drastically, such that many media houses are either closing shop or are engaged in load shedding, all in the bid to give our democracy a meaning.

In reality, a distressed media is a major threat to democracy, because without a vibrant media, any society is doomed. The Buhari Administration will therefore do very well to ensure the survival of the media in Nigeria by including it in the kind of bailouts it has been giving other sectors of the economy, some of which are not even half as important as the media.