By Peter Anosike

A pan-Igbo pressure group, Movement For The Actualization Of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction (MANPIEX), an arm of Southeast Restoration Organization, has appealed to stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones of the country to support the aspiration of Southeast to produce the next president in 2023 for the sake of justice, equity and fairness.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the movement, Mr. Joe Nwokedi, a lawyer, said that Nigeria had suffered effects of disunity, mutual suspicion as well as many other ethno-religious crises that were caused by the unjust and unfair distribution of power and wealth in Nigeria.

According to him, this unwholesome development has in great measure retarded the anticipated growth of Nigeria as a nation.

He argues that a situation where some regions or components that make up the country feel that they are consistently being marginalized and deprived of their fair share of political and economic powers is not for good for the nation, adding that it impedes maximum utilization of the potential of the people.

Nwokedi noted that after the civil war which ended with the slogan of “No victor, no vanquished,” Nigerians were yet to unreservedly embrace Igbos into the mainstream of the political and economic soul of Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the stakeholders to seize the opportunity of the coming general elections to redress the injustice.

