Philip Nwosu

In furtherance of its emergency response to the pains of lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, Ebele&Anyichuks Foundation (EAF) has distributed over 50,000 bags of rice and other relief materials to the targeted beneficiaries in the Southeast as well as Lagos State.

The gesture followed a donation of N150 million to the Federal Government, Lagos and Ebonyi States to fight the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the Foundation, its philanthropic effort started from Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland, Makoko, and Abule-Ado, when items such as food, personal care products and other essentials were given to indigent residents.

Dr. Ifeanyi Odii speaking on behalf of the Foundation promised that EAF would continue to join hands with other relevant organizations to fight the war against Coronavirus.

Odii said: “In its 13 years of existence, EAF has fostered and championed the cause of the less privileged through scholarships and donation of learning materials. Similarly, the Foundation built a two-storey school building equipped with a laboratory, an ICT centre, and a multipurpose hall for students in Ebonyi State.