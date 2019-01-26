Fom Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiative (SEAI), has commenced mobilisation for the re-election of the President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

The Zonal Coordinator of the group Mr. Ejikeme Silas said that the group has coordinators across all the wards, local government areas in the country and has been moving door to door to canvas for votes for Buhari’s second term bid.

Ejikeme while speaking at a rally in Onitsha said that Ndigbo would stand a better chance in 2023 if they support and vote for Buhari.

He listed various achievement of Buhari to include the reconstruction of Enugu-Onitsha expressway, reconstruction of the second Niger bridge, reconstruction of Nnewi-Amichi-Uga-Okigwe road and the completion of Zik’s Mausoleum and the promise to include the southeast in the rail project.

“Our objective is to ensure that President Buhari is reelected. We are mobilizing for him in the grassroots and we have people in all the wards in the country and we are mobilizing about 2,000 persons per ward across the country. We have been meeting with the people in the rural areas to canvas for votes for Buhari.”