Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) has tasked Anambra voters on peaceful conduct of election on saturday.

Leader of the group, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who stated this in a statement yesterday drummed supprt for the APGA candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo as best man for the job.

“After a careful consideration of the leading candidates, and placing the inevitable reshaping of the destiny of Ndigbo at this auspicious moment in history, as guide, it is clear that Charles Chukwuma Soludo, towers heads and shoulders above other candidates. He has the knowledge and experience, and total grasp of the issues, especially as concerns the Igbo question. He should be allowed and enabled to come in and correct the poor leadership currently tainting Anambra state.

“Moreover, I have every reason to believe that he thoroughly understands the urgency, importance and imperative of restructuring Nigeria and has advocated that publicly.

I hereby ask ndi Anambra to vote for and elect Prof Soludo on Saturday, If Anambra gets it right, Alaigbo will get it right.”

He said 48 hours to the Anambra gubernatorial election, it was necessary to remind Anambrarians that there were the leading light in the country and must endeavour to get their acts together in order to inspire a new social and political order.

“Everything should be done to, manage properly, the quite avoidable and unfortunate untidy sociopolitical environment, created unconsciously by political hubris and leadership errors.”

“This unpleasant political climate of uncertainty, buck passing, name calling, finger pointing and muddled up cocktail of meaningless recriminations, cannot actually be divorced from the poor handling of agitation closely tied to the painful unwillingness by those in power, and for for a very long time, to genuinely address and fairly but firmly resolve the lingering Igbo question within the Nigerian project.

“Consistently shying away from the inevitable truth, simply deepened the melee. Applying the wrong strategy, only worsened the mess. That is the unpalatable truth.

“Pushing the truth under the carpet and consistently postponing the evil day, brought us to this impasse.”

