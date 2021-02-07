From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen yesterday morning abducted the Taraba State chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Peter Jediel, in his residence at Sunkani in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming exactly two weeks after the LGA chairman of Ardo Kola was abducted and later killed by gunmen.

Younger brother to the victim, Mr Boniface Stephen, who spoke to our correspondent said that the armed men stormed the residence of Mr Jediel, around 1am, Sunday morning and took the union leader away after shooting to scare people away.

Stephen said that contact has not been established yet and called on the people to pray for the safe release of his brother. Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police command, ASP Reform Leha could not confirm the incident but promised to call back.