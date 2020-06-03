Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has assured the market community in the state that their compliance with state guidelines on COVID-19 containment would determine whether or not the administration would add an additional day to the open market days, imploring them to ensure that all public health protocols are observed in their respective markets.

In line with the restriction order, the lockdown in the state is eased on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while the rest of the days of the week are shut.

At a meeting with the leaders of the major markets in the state at the Government House, Tuesday night, the governor assured that he was committed to assisting them to revive their various businesses.

He regretted that businesses across the globe had been undermined by COVID-19 while observing that ‘we are aware of the loss this pandemic had caused to us as a people. Our business community was hit very hard.

‘We will do our best to see that we get some windows of opportunities from the Federal Government’s intervention programmes and see how our people can benefit.’

He observed that the spreading of the disease into the state and the country was neither the fault of the government nor the fault of the members of the business community.

‘It was wished by Almighty Allah and we pray Him to protect us while He gives us the courage to do our best in responding to the pandemic,’ he stated.

Alhaji Salisu Sambajo, one of the leaders of the market traders delegation, declared their collective support for the government in the fight against the COVID-19 and implored their members to ensure that all the protocols are observed during the open market days.

In attendance were leaders from almost all the major markets such as Abubakar Rimi, Sabongari market, Kwari market, GSM markets, Abattoir, Singer, Kurmi market, among others.