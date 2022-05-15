Manchester United and Newcastle United are leading the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sport Mediaset.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United are the frontrunners for the £112,000-a-week star (SalarySport).

Napoli is willing to sell the 23-year-old for €100 million (£84.88 million), according to the report.

It was also gathered, Manchester United have the edge over Newcastle United in the race for the Napoli striker. Meanwhile, Newcastle has reportedly already made contact in regard to a summer move.

Turning out for the Red Devils could be very tempting for Osimhen, who would also get the chance to play alongside the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Napoli no. 9 has scored 13 goals and given two assists in 22 Serie A starts and scored four goals in three Europa League starts this season.