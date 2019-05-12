Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Head of State of New Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has condemned the arrest, torture, and detention of BIM-MASSOB member at Mgbidi Police Station in Oru West Council Area of Imo State.

He said the arrest and torture of Mr Godisable Ezemonye, an okada rider along Nempi road by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was condemnable.

In a statement signed by the Biafra Director of Information/ PA on Media Matters, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike said the Biafra number plate and the T-shirt bearing the insignia of Biafra did not contravene nor violate any existing legislation of Nigeria.

Uwazuruike while calling for his release from police custody also frowned at the manner with which the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was being selective in the fight against criminality in Nigeria. Uwazuruike insisted that the Biafra motorcycle number plate, vehicle document and the T-shirt with the inscription “Biafra” was issued to Mr Ezemonye by the New Biafra government.