From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has clarified its programme of activities for the 2021 Biafra Remembrance Day.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, yesterday, restated that this year’s anniversary celebration would be unique in the sense that it would be on a Sunday, which implies that the day has been dedicated for prayers for the success of the self-determination struggle of the South East people.

Being predominantly Christians, Madu explained that the traditional sit-at-home would be observed the following day, Monday..

“Biafra was declared on May 30, 1967 by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, leader of Biafra nation. May 30 is sacrosanct and sacred to the history and lives of Biafra Republic. The ordinances of our greatest leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealousy and eloquently adhered to.

“MASSOB directs all churches in Biafra land to observe special prayers and supplication for fallen Biafra heroes during the Nigeria-Biafra war and our comrades that were killed by Nigeria security agents, including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Islamic Boko Haram and Fulani terrorist herdsmen.

“There will be movements and normal social activities on May 30 being Sunday because of Christian worship, but there will be a sit-at-home on May 31 being Monday for the people of Biafra as a mark of a solidarity and honour for Biafra land. MASSOB directs all markets, schools, banks and all other public offices in Biafraland to observe the sit-at-home as a mark of respect for our fatherland,” Madu said.