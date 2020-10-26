Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has disclosed that the #ENDSARS protests which have taken a negative dimension have set back efforts of the chamber over the years to project the country as a favourable and investment friendly destination to its business partners abroad, and other foreign investors.

The chamber noted that billions have been lost in arson and looting going on across the country.

The chamber appealed that at a period the nation was still struggling with the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy and working on economic recovery, “we must not, by acts of commission or omission, aggravate our economic situation.”

National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, who made the disclosure reiterated that the objective now should be to de-escalate the crisis being witnessed, which started with what is now known as the #ENDSARS protests by the youth.

Iya Aliyu, lamented that a hitherto peaceful, legitimate protest has been hijacked by thugs and miscreants, resulting in attack on businesses, destruction of government properties, burning of police stations and correctional centres to free prisoners.

She condemned the wanton destruction of properties and looting by hoodlums who have hijacked the peaceful protests and called for calm and dialogue to end the orgy of violence, killings, looting and wanton destruction of properties in the country.

The NACCIMA boss expressed the association’s condolences to immediate and extended families of all those who have lost dear ones in the violence being witnessed across the nation, and recognised the right of citizens to peaceful legitimate protests.

“We cannot sit by and allow the looting and other criminal acts by hoodlums to go on unchecked. We must work with others to put an end to the violence and lawlessness.”

On the deployment of military forces to confront the protesters which resulted in unsavoury consequences as witnessed especially at Lekki Toll area in Lagos recently, she called for an end to the involvement of the military in current situation.