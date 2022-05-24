From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has congratulated Nasarawa Amazons for finishing the 2021/22 Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership Season as runners up.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Eche Amos, saying the Commissioner made the statement shortly after the team narrowly lost the final Super Six tournament match to Bayelsa Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday afternoon.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Yargwa stressed that he was impressed with the performance of the girls at the tournament, noting that they were pre-tournament favourites but lost out due to clusters of fixtures and fatigue.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He attributed the success of the team to the unflinching financial and moral support from the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, whom he described as a father and sport-loving Governor.

The Commissioner equally acknowledged the support of critical stakeholders in the state and beyond who continued to show solidarity with the two-time NWFL champions and 2019 Aiteo Federation Cup winners.