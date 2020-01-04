Wilfred Ndidi has been named to the latest English Premier League Team of the Week by football statistics experts, Whoscored.com.

The Nigeria international impressed as Leicester City recorded a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day, setting up the third goal scored by Hamza Choudhury three minutes from time. Joining the Foxes number 25 in a four-man midfield are Mark Noble (West Ham), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Emi Buendía (Norwich City).

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno was chosen in goal and the defence contains West Ham’s Ryan Fredericks, Arsenal’s Sokratis, Southampton’s Jack Stephens and Chelsea’s Azpilicueta, while strikers Gabriel Jesus and Ayoze Perez of Manchester City and Leicester City respectively led the attack.

Against the Magpies, Ndidi racked up a game-high four interceptions, had a team-high three clearances, made three tackles and won an astonishing game-high ten aerial duels, which was two less than the remaining Leicester City players combined.

With a whoscored rating of 8.65, the Super Eagles star was named Man of the Match for his efforts.